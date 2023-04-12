Hamza Yamin sends Ushna Shah 'bouquet of love'

Ushna Shah receives 11 roses from her husband Hamza Yamin proving his long-distance love for her.

The pro golfer despite being miles away did not forget he has a wife, making love feel true.

The Parizaad actress is waiting for her beloved to return and the countdown already begins. 11 days are left till he gets back.

Shah shared the sweet moment with her fans on Instagram and in the bio section she explained the importance of the number of flowers in her life.

Eid-Ul-Fitr will be mark the happiest for the newlyweds as they will be laying next to each other.















