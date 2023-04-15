Aima Baig steps into acting

Pakistan's singing sensation Aima Baig will be making her big debut with a Netflix series.

Singers are transitioning into actors and just like Atif Aslam and Hadiqa Kiani, Aima is also giving the profession a chance.

The Baazi crooner appeared as a guest on Shahveer Jaffry's podcast and there she openly discussed her past lost opportunities and her future career plans.

The 28-year-old, who once refused taking up a role in Mahira Khan's Barwaan Khiladi, will now be part of Netflix.

"Barwaan Khiladi was not the first offer that I received, before this I got an offer from several movies and dramas. Lately, I am also thinking about another one. No, no, I can’t say this, it’ll get me in trouble,'' reveals Aima.



When asked if it's a movie or drama, the Dhola crooner spilled, "Its actually a web series for Netflix."

"I want to establish myself as a musician. I really want my original music to be out there in the world before I step into something else."



