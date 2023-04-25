Sarah Khan, Imran Ashraf in the mood to reunite on screen

Actors Sarah Khan and Imran Ashraf are ready to work together again after hitting it right off as Zohra and Moosa in Raqs-e-Bismil.
The duo both shared their desire to reunite and this left fans overjoyed.
Ashraf tagged the Sabaat star in a comment recently and asked if she would want to do a drama with him and to the public's excitement she was very much eager too.
"Should we do a drama together, Sarah?" wrote Ashraf and guess what, Khan says yes.
She replied, "Imran! Moosa aur Zohra ka reunion hona chahiye ek naye avatar mai (Moosa and Zohra should have a reunion in a new avatar."
This online banter is melting hearts already.
Last year, in an interview with Fuchsia the Gul-e-Rana actor related his experience working with the mom of one.
"To work with Sarah Khan is luck for any hero. No hang-up, no problem, no tension and positivity on set. Stay blessed Sarah and stay the same."