Alia Bhatt enchants crowds in first Met Gala appearance

Alia Bhatt turned heads in New York on May 1, in what marked her debut at the coveted Met Gala 2023.

The Bollywood diva put her best foot forward at fashion's biggest night out in a stunning Prabal Gurung piece featuring 100,000 pearls.

Honouring the theme, 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty', Alia paid tribute to Karl's love for pearls by accessorizing her pearly dress with even more pearls.

She wore precious pearl earrings to the event, with her hair held back with a pearl clip.

Taking to Instagram, the Darlings star penned a detailed caption about her look writing, "I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides."

"Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look.”



She added: "I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met."

"A girl can never have too many pearls… and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it’s white, for my Choup-ED”, concluded the 30-years old actress.