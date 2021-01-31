Priyanka Chopra launches budget-friendly ‘vegan haircare line Web Desk | January 31, 2021 Priyanka Chopra Jonas launched eco-friendly haircare line at Target

On Friday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram and announced that she has launched her first brand named Anomaly, which is an affordable, eco-friendly and vegan haircare line.

The 38-year-old wrote a caption alongside the photo that read as “This is ANOMALY. What a surreal moment to introduce you to the first brand I have ever created!!! For the last 18 months I have worked alongside my partners at Maesa toward the day when we could share our labour of love with the world, and I can’t believe that time has finally arrived”.

“I’ve tried a lot and learned a lot about haircare over the years...what gave me great hair days, what didn’t, and everything in between...and I have infused that into a collection of products that gives your hair the TLC it deserves. Our formulas are vegan and clean, with high performance ingredients, and our bottles are made from a 100% plastic trash from our oceans and landfills,” she continued.





“Oh, and btw, it’s $5.99! We are democratizing sustainable beauty, because access to it should not cost us the Earth and should be available to all.” Chopra added.

“Dropping Jan 31st, exclusively at Target in the US to start, and expanding to markets around the world later in the year. More to come through the day and weekend, for now I hope you’ll check out anomalyhaircare to learn more,” the actress concluded.