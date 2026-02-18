King Charles shares crucial message after William hard plans for Beatrice, Eugenie revealed

King Charles has stepped forward with a message of unity after reports surfaced detailing Prince William’s firm plans for Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.
The British monarch delivered a pivotal message on social media to mark the special occasion, highlighting unity amid rising tensions within the royal family.
In a joint message, the royal family extended Ramadan greetings to the Muslim community, saying, “Wishing all Muslims in the UK, the Commonwealth and around the world a blessed and peaceful Ramadan.”
Notably, this message of blessing came from King Charles shortly after a report suggested that the Prince of Wales and his wife Kate Middleton are ready to “take a hard line” on Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie as their bond has been affected since the release of explosive Jeffrey Epstein files.
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams explained William’s potential decision against the York sisters, saying, "It may fall to William to make a decision on the future of Beatrice and Eugenie. Neither are reportedly particularly close to him or to Catherine.”
He continued, "The fact that Beatrice, when 20 and Eugenie, aged 19, visited Epstein in Florida just after his release from prison with their rapacious mother, is alarming."
"They must have known who they were visiting and how inappropriate this was. He was under house arrest," the commentator added.
Fitzwilliams noted. "William, it is reported, may well take a hard line when he becomes king. It depends on how affected the royal family is by what happens subsequently."
"There is currently the strong possibility of the cases which the police are assessing going forward and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor being arrested and very possibly put on trial," he mentioned.
"If this happens, it may be impossible for the royal family to move forward with any members of the York family attached to it," the expert warned.
Notably, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie did not have a direct involvement in any wrongdoings but they have been dragged into the Epstein fiasco as they paid a visit to Epstein with their mom Sarah Ferguson in 2009 after his release.