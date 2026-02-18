News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Royal

King Charles shares crucial message after William hard plans for Beatrice, Eugenie revealed

The British monarch delivered a pivotal message to mark the special occasion amid family tension

  • By Javeria Ahmed
King Charles shares crucial message after William hard plans for Beatrice, Eugenie revealed
King Charles shares crucial message after William hard plans for Beatrice, Eugenie revealed

King Charles has stepped forward with a message of unity after reports surfaced detailing Prince William’s firm plans for Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

The British monarch delivered a pivotal message on social media to mark the special occasion, highlighting unity amid rising tensions within the royal family.

In a joint message, the royal family extended Ramadan greetings to the Muslim community, saying, “Wishing all Muslims in the UK, the Commonwealth and around the world a blessed and peaceful Ramadan.”


Notably, this message of blessing came from King Charles shortly after a report suggested that the Prince of Wales and his wife Kate Middleton are ready to “take a hard line” on Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie as their bond has been affected since the release of explosive Jeffrey Epstein files.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams explained William’s potential decision against the York sisters, saying, "It may fall to William to make a decision on the future of Beatrice and Eugenie. Neither are reportedly particularly close to him or to Catherine.”

He continued, "The fact that Beatrice, when 20 and Eugenie, aged 19, visited Epstein in Florida just after his release from prison with their rapacious mother, is alarming."

"They must have known who they were visiting and how inappropriate this was. He was under house arrest," the commentator added.

Fitzwilliams noted. "William, it is reported, may well take a hard line when he becomes king. It depends on how affected the royal family is by what happens subsequently."

"There is currently the strong possibility of the cases which the police are assessing going forward and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor being arrested and very possibly put on trial," he mentioned.

"If this happens, it may be impossible for the royal family to move forward with any members of the York family attached to it," the expert warned.

Notably, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie did not have a direct involvement in any wrongdoings but they have been dragged into the Epstein fiasco as they paid a visit to Epstein with their mom Sarah Ferguson in 2009 after his release.

Zara Tindall picks side as Princess Beatrice, Eugenie 'drawn into line of fire'
Zara Tindall picks side as Princess Beatrice, Eugenie 'drawn into line of fire'
Andrew 'knows a lot', claims Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer in first shocking statement
Andrew 'knows a lot', claims Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer in first shocking statement
Queen Camilla makes surprise admission during solo Bath engagement
Queen Camilla makes surprise admission during solo Bath engagement
Prince William reveals 'next home' for his Earthshot Prize finalists, winners
Prince William reveals 'next home' for his Earthshot Prize finalists, winners
Prince William ready to ‘take a hard line’ on Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie
Prince William ready to ‘take a hard line’ on Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry celebrate huge UK success in official joint statement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry celebrate huge UK success in official joint statement
King Charles issues fresh statement after Epstein row affects William, Kate
King Charles issues fresh statement after Epstein row affects William, Kate
Prince William, Kate Middleton hit with major blow amid growing Epstein storm
Prince William, Kate Middleton hit with major blow amid growing Epstein storm
Prince William heartbroken over Prince Harry's bold move: 'lost my brother'
Prince William heartbroken over Prince Harry's bold move: 'lost my brother'
Kate Middleton's role in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's UK exit comes to light
Kate Middleton's role in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's UK exit comes to light
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry turn heads courtside at NBA all-star game
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry turn heads courtside at NBA all-star game
Kate Middleton's cancer 'brutally' shook Prince William, claims new book
Kate Middleton's cancer 'brutally' shook Prince William, claims new book

Popular News

King Charles shares crucial message after William hard plans for Beatrice, Eugenie revealed

King Charles shares crucial message after William hard plans for Beatrice, Eugenie revealed
3 hours ago
Kiara Advani shares emotional tribute for late father-in-law: ‘Rest peacefully’

Kiara Advani shares emotional tribute for late father-in-law: ‘Rest peacefully’
an hour ago
Denver Nuggets pay heartfelt tribute to Doug Moe after his death at 87

Denver Nuggets pay heartfelt tribute to Doug Moe after his death at 87
2 hours ago