Nawazuddin Siddiqui is glad for not playing hero in films Web Desk | January 31, 2021 Nawazuddin Siddiqui prefers diverse roles instead of playing the hero in films

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is glad for not playing hero in films

Bollywood actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui appeared in an interview with a publication and confessed that he feels grateful for not playing role of hero in typical formula films.

The 4-year-old star said: “I think I am the actor who does different characters and the one who gets typecast is the hero in Bollywood, who in their over 30 to 36 years’ career do only one role...I got the opportunity to do different roles. If I am doing a ‘Manto’ then I am also doing a ‘Thackeray’. If I am playing a police officer in ‘Raat Akeli Hai’, at the same time there is ‘Serious Men’, too”.

“I have done ‘Photograph’ and I have also done ‘Kick’. So, I think the opportunity to play various roles the industry gave me is amazing,” he continued.

“The hero gets typecast. If you see in the last 40 years, a hero has been doing one kind of role. There is only one kind of gesture and posture. There is one kind of costume and expression. Everything is of one kind. The one who does the same things get typecast,” he added.

“Thank god I did not become a hero — as in, a hero in the typical formula film. If I do that then I will leave this profession because I will get bored doing the same thing. So, thanks to the industry that they saw me in various roles. They want to see me in different roles and they will keep seeing me in different roles.” the Manto star further added.

Siddiqui has three upcoming films including Bole Chudiyan, No Land’s Man and Jogira Sara Ra Ra.