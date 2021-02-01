Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli reveal baby girls name to the world Web Desk | February 01, 2021 Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli introduces baby girl’s name to the world along a cute photo

Bollywood’s new mother Anushka Sharma and husband and cricketer Virat Kohli began their February by introducing their baby daughter to the world.

The couple shared their baby girl’s name with their fans and followers as they decided to name their daughter Vamika. The couple announced their baby’s name along with a cute family picture.

Taking to her Instagram handle, new mom Anushka posted a picture with Virat. In the picture, the two can be seen holding their baby girl. Anushka holds the little girl in her arms while dad Virat could be seen smiling while looking at his little bundle of joy.





In the caption, the Sultan actress wrote, "We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level !Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy."

Virushka’s fans and followers filled the comment post with love and prayers for their family. Anushka and Virat welcomed their baby daughter in January 2021.