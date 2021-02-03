Kangana Ranaut slams Greta Thunberg for showing solidarity with farmers Web Desk | February 03, 2021 Kangana Ranaut called environmental activist Greta Thunberg ‘dumb’ for showing solidarity with Indian farmers

Kangana Ranaut slams Greta Thunberg for showing solidarity with farmers

On Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to call out environmental activist Greta Thunberg for supporting the Indian farmers who are protesting against Narendra Modi’s new agricultural reforms.

Thunberg tweeted “We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India”.

Ranaut responded to Greta and wrote, “No fancy activists will talk about genuine environmentalist our own grandma ... but they will definitely promote dumb and a spoilt brat GretaThunberg who is being used by entire left lobby and in return she gets to skip her education and school”.

Meanwhile, Rihanna tweeted, “Why aren’t we talking about this?!” and the actress responded to her as well.

The Tanu Weds Manu star also responded to Rihanna’s tweet and wrote, “No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies”.



