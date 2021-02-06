Writer, director of ‘Sanam Teri Kasam talk about Mawra Hocanes role Web Desk | February 06, 2021 The makers of ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ open up about casting Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane

Writer, director of ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ talk about Mawra Hocane’s role

It’s been five years since Sanam Teri Kasam was released which featured Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane and Harshvardhan Rane. The makers of the film Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru opened up about casting the former.

Sapru said: “While writing this film, we drew every moment, character and dialogue from our personal lives. The girl Saru (played by Hocane) is a Telugu Brahmin and she lives like (co-director) Radhika (Rao)’s family. The boy belongs to something like my background.”

“Also there was an inspiration from mythology — Shiv Puran. Typically, like Indian folktale, if a daughter’s wedding is not blessed by the father, it is not considered a successful wedding," he added.

Rao stated: “While casting, we had options to cast existing stars but we thought that the feel of a tragic tale of love can only come from people who are absolutely new and fresh. It was really great seeing a Muslim girl like Mawra Hocane playing the character of a Brahmin girl. She had no idea about the culture of the character and yet, she got into the skin of it”.