Lindsey Vonn crashes in winter Olympics downhill run

Lindsey Vonn suffered another major setback as the American skier crashed during the Winter Olympics downhill event on Sunday, February 8.
This comes just nine days after the 41-year-old skier tore her left ACL in the final World Cup race.
Despite the injury, she successfully completed two training runs on the iconic Olimpia delle Tofane course in Cortina.
But Vonn, who had been trying to claim her fourth Olympic medal, crashed badly near the top of the course after going too wide on a turn and hitting a gate at high speed.
The collision caused her to lose her balance and spin around in the air.
Medical staff rushed to assist Vonn on the slope for sometime before she was airlifted off the piste.
US Ski and Snowboard said she “will be evaluated by medical staff," as per Independent.
The 2010 Olympic downhill champion ended her skiing career in 2019 but returned to competition in December 2024 after undergoing a partial replacement of her right knee.
Vonn, who was determined to take to the course in what she says will be her final Olympics may now be prevented from competing in any events due to injury, marking a heartbreaking potential end to her Olympic career.
Breezy Johnson, on the other hand won the race to claim gold on Sunday while Germany’s Emma Aicher took the silver medal and Italy’s home favourite Sofia Goggia earned bronze.