Sarah Ferguson fears of her 'personal aide' after Epstein files drama

The Justice Department exposes Sarah Ferguson's alleged link with Jeffrey Epstein after releasing controversial files this month

Sarah Ferguson has reportedly raised concerns towards her personal assistant after Epstein's files were made public. 

Nearly two weeks ago, when the United States of America's Justice Department released more than three million documents, it also mentioned the former Duchess of York's assistant, David Stern’s, conversation with the disgraced paedophile. 

As reported by GB News, one of the alleged emails showed the bombshell exchange between Stern and Epstein, as he has been mentioned in the Justice Department's report at least three million times.

In the email dated November 27, 2010, Mr Stern appeared to have forwarded an unfavorable newspaper article about Ms Ferguson.

At the time, the late financier responded, "Who talks?" to which Mr Stern appeared to say: "No idea! Details in the article seem very accurate."

Epstein followed with, "I know she called me yesterday Johnny blah blah."

However, Stern claimed that Sarah was terrified at the time about her article, as Johnny O’Sullivan must know, "some dirty stuff."

For those unaware, O'Sullivan served as Sarah Ferguson's personal assistant for nearly two decades and was owed $126,721. 

