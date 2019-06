ہانیہ عامر اہل سوڈان کیساتھ کھڑی ہو گئیں

View this post on Instagram

There’s a massacre happening in Sudan! People are being beaten up, raped, killed! A child was raped by multiple men in a mosque! 52 people killed! 700 injured! Dozens of bodies dumped into the nile river! The military has shut down the internet and media coverage so we don’t get to see what’s happening so they can’t ask anyone for help! Please yeh mat sochain ke yeh hamaray log nahi hain tou ham kya karain. Ham Sab insan hain! Buray waqt ka pata nahi hota. Facebook Instagram twitter snapchat YouTube TikTok! Jahan tak bata sakte ho batao! Please help. Mentioning some of the things you can do to help. -There’s a page on Facebook called ‘food and medicine for Sudan’ -you can donate by going to www.donate.unicefusa.org - www.savethechildren.org - go to www.change.org and sign the petition to urge the UN to look into the matter - donate at www.gofundme.com I’ll post the links and screenshots on my story. RAISE YOUR VOICE FOR HUMANITY! SPEAK UP FOR SUDAN! #sudanmassacre