فلم ’زندگی تماشا‘ نے عالمی ایوارڈ اپنے نام کرلیا

@busanfilmfest announced the recipients of this year's #KimJiSeokAward and we are ecstatic to announce that #ZindagiTamasha and #Market have won it jointly! The team of Zindagi Tamasha #CircusofLife cannot stop feeling blessed right now for this support that was shown not only back at home but also at the festival. Thank you #BIFF2019 for taking care of @sarmadkhoosat and #ArifHassan while #TeamKhoosatFilms was there. #SarmadKhoosat #SamiyaMumtaz #EmanSuleman #AliKureshi #PakistaniCinemaInBusan #BusanDiaries #PunjabiCinema #KhoosatFilmsForTheWin