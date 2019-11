معروف بھارتی صحافی کی فواد خان کو سالگرہ کی مبارکباد

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday fawad. For all the promises kept and unkept. For all that we saw and didn’t see. For all that we spoke and didn’t speak. For all the magic between the silences. For all the silence between the noise. And for all the magic between the silence and the noise. For everything understated. For underplaying. For allowing memories to refresh themselves. Every single time. Wish you peace of mind and serenity. We carry a piece of you everywhere we go. I’m sure you carry a piece of us too.