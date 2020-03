بدتمیزی مرد کرے یا عورت، غلط ہے، حنا خواجہ

View this post on Instagram

Bad behaviour is not empowerment, poor etiquette is not liberation, foul language doesn't make you more respectable.....it only exposes moral degradation! Men & Women were created to work together, side by side, shoulder to shoulder. Let's not make this a war between genders....let's not usurp each others rights.....let's learn to accept & support each other's strengths, weaknesses & differences #auratmarch #marvisirmed #khalilurrehmanqamar #geoentertainment #humanism #feminism #misogyny