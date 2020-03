نئی پاکستانی فلم ’گواہ رہنا ‘ کا پوسٹر جاری

View this post on Instagram

“Gawah Rehna”, a story celebrating our history and our unsung heroes, depict the era of around 100 years back when Muslims of the Sub-continent stood up against British Raj and started the Khilafat Movement. It is a story of courage, hope and resilience against incredible odds and that’s why it will make it’s viewers proud of their history and their heroes who stood up against tyranny and injustice. In short, “Gawah Rehna” is entertainment cum education for the viewers and we hope that viewers will love it when it’ll hit cinemas in coming weeks. #gawahrehna #pakistanicinema #film #historyofpakistan #khilafatmovement #comingsoon #cinema2020 @tribunedit @divamagazinepakistan @diva.pakistan @epkdaily @hellopakistan @dawn_images @dailytimesmagazine @dailytimespak @haberlercom @andazdaily @runway.pakistan @humfilms @saeedhumayun @pakistanicinemaa @okpakistan @gt_magazine @fhmpakistan @peoplemagazinepakistan @somethinghauteofficial @aryfilmsofficial @geofilms_geo