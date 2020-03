سجل کا مل کر کورونا کو شکست دینے کا عزم

View this post on Instagram

It's all in our hands. It might be a scary time but remember, we are all in this together. The solution is simple. Stay home. Wash your hands. For 20 seconds! Keep your distance from others as much as possible. Support our government in taking the right steps. Urge everyone you know to take it seriously. I know we can sure as hell beat it together. #breakthechain #savetheworld #killcorona #covid19 #staysafe #stayhome