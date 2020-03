تاریکی کے بعد روشنی ہے یہ اللّہ کا نظام ہے، حریم فاروق

View this post on Instagram

Suraj Ne Diya Apni Shuaon Ko Ye Pegham Dunya Hai Ajab Cheez, Kabhi Subah Kabhi Sham Allama Iqbal Remember there is always light after darkness! Yehi Allah(SWT) ka nizaam hai. Change is inevitable, nothing stays forever not even bad times. We’ll get through this together, remember its crucial to be positive and keep everyone around you calm aswell in such a crisis. Better times are near INSHAALLAH till then lets help each other as much as we can. What are you guys doing to stay positive? ️ #happyfridayhareem #staypositive #tb #covid19