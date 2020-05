ڈپریشن سے کیسے بچا جائے؟ شنیرا نے بتادیا

View this post on Instagram

30 to 45 min of exercise a day and a little bit of sunshine is like punching depression and anxiety in the face! Don’t let these uncertain times take their toll on your mental health. Do what you have to do to keep your mind and Body fit! I just wish I could punch mine on our beach, but at these times we just have to improvise... ‍️ #ThrowbackToMyBeachWalkingDays #MissingCliftonBeach #exerciseForLife #mybeach #myhappiness #DontLetIsoGetYouDown #KeepHealthyByExercise #MentalHealth #KeepFitStaySane #BeKindToYourBody #YourMindWillThankYou #releaseserotonin #BeHappy #StayHappy #Exercise #AtHome #StayHome #WeCanGetThroughThis #BeatCorona