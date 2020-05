زارا عابد کے انتقال پر شوبز ستارے غمزدہ

View this post on Instagram

I only met @zaraabidofficial a couple of times. I loved her humility and her love for life. She was rapidly beginning to make her mark on the industry and had so much to live for, so much more to achieve. Whatever she had achieved in her career was all due to her tireless hard work and passion for work. Like all the others on the flight, a life extinguished before its time. We miss you Zara.. My thoughts and prayers with her family as they are with all the others who have lost a loved one.. RIP 22.5.2020 #pk8303 #planecrash #gonetoosoon #myhearthurts