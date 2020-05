دانیال سے شادی نے دُنیا کو بُھولا دیا، فریال محمود

View this post on Instagram

Yes I know it took a while to post a picture but in my defence I was so caught up in the moment that I had forgotten all about the rest of the world!! Alhamdullilah I'm a Raheal now Mr @daniyalraheal you are the answer to all my prayers! Your family is a gift to me by God. I have a home now, a family, all the love in the world and everything I desired! @simi_raheal_official I don't even have words. I really don't. Thank you! For everything!! From the rose petals, to my nikkah ka jorah you managed EVERYTHING! AND IT WAS ALL SO BEAUTIFUL @mehreenraheal I don't think anyone had ever had SUCH a loving nand! I love you so much and your bachas, thank you so much for making our nikkah picture perfect. The love in that little gathering was surreal and all the love you guys have shown to us, we are blown away! So so so happy mashallah! Picture by my Bridesmaid @yasirkhanpakistan #covidnikkah #countwhatyouhave #createhappiness #hitched2020 #lockdownlove #daniyalraheal #faryalmehmood #theraheals #nikkah2020 #loveisallyouneed