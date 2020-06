آغا علی میری زندگی کا بہترین فیصلہ ہیں، حنا الطاف

View this post on Instagram

22-June-2020 exactly a month ago.. @aaghaaliofficial it’s been a month how time flew with you... You are absolutely the best decision I made for my life. Your trust, your confidence, love and care is ️ ️️.. how you back me up when it’s about work .. you listen to me when I have a bad day... you even cook for me when you know I’m hungry and tired so thank you ️ .. Ps: no matter how irritated you get, me calling you “jaan” in public is going to remain the same for life. I love you ️