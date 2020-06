پاکستانی فنکار کا بینظیر بھٹو کو خراج عقیدت

View this post on Instagram

Because its queen’s birthday! . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Mohtarma Malika i / 28.5cm x 39cm / inkjet print on archival canvas / ed.15 / 2020 / . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Benazir Bhutto (21 June 1953 – 27 December 2007) was a Pakistani politician who served as Prime Minister of Pakistan from 1988 to 1990 and again from 1993 to 1996. She was the first woman to head a democratic government in a Muslim majority nation. Ideologically a liberal and a secularist, she chaired or co-chaired the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) from the early 1980s until her assassination in 2007. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .