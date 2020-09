ماہرہ خان نے’ہمسفر‘ کی یاد تازہ کردی

View this post on Instagram

What is there left to say that hasn’t already been said ? Maybe that’s the thing about Humsafar there is always more to say. Khirad is by far my most special character. She loved fiercely, she gave whole heartedly and when it came to her self respect she held that closest to her heart. What a woman But like I always say.. Humsafar is beyond all of us who made it. It’s all of Yours. This safar, this journey is nothing without all of you.. who have kept the magic alive for 9 years. Always grateful.. always yours, I love love love you all, Khirad.