اپنے احساسات کو نظر انداز نہ کریں، مومنہ مستحسن

Listen to yourself. Take the time out to recognize your feelings and work through them. There’s nothing wrong in seeking help, and nothing wrong in trying to navigate on your own. Journal your thoughts, identify feelings and triggers. Take time to clarify your life values, and revisit them if need be. Write down your goals and dreams. Practice meditation. And extend to people the same empathy that you would like for yourself. #WorldMentalHealthDay