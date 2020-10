شعیب خان حلیمہ سلطان بن گئے

View this post on Instagram

A woman so strong who can be gentle, so simple who can be beautiful, so high in character who can be humble, so fierce, she can be compassionate, so passionate who can be rational and so disciplined yet so free. Such is an inspiring character of Halima Sultan whom I paying this tribute today ! . Inspiration: @esbilgic Ft & Makeup: @theshoaibkhan.official . @nichelifestyle @divamagazinepakistan @frk.magazine @graziapak @gt_magazine @hellomag @goturkey #shoaibkhan #makeupartist #celebrity #halimasultan #transformation #hi #makeup