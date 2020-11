امریکا بدامنی کا شکار ہوسکتا ہے، مہوش حیات

View this post on Instagram

"When America sneezes, the world catches a cold.” Was dismayed to learn from friends that areas in major cities are being boarded up expecting civil unrest. A real sense of deja vu! Seems we are not the only ones who have a monopoly on "interesting" elections. Let's see who gets the keys to the White House for the next four years. Any thoughts on who it should be? #uselection2020 #Biden #Trump #usa