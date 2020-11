ہارون نے فروا کو شادی کی پیشکش کب اور کیسے کی؟

View this post on Instagram

In 2014, Haroon and I met for the first time. We were introduced to each other through a cousin of mine. After that we stayed in touch on social media and the phone. We bumped into each other at different events a few times. We made many plans but never got a chance to connect properly and got busy with our lives here and there. We finally got to hang out earlier this year. We met a couple of times and there was an immediate connection. We started to get to know each other better. Just a couple of weeks later, he surprised me with a proposal and confessed that he had liked me all along. I was pretty shocked and surprised in a happy way and said YES! The connection and understanding that I felt with him, I had never felt anything like that before in my life. I knew this was it for me. I knew he was the one. I liked that instead of asking me to be in a relationship with him, he asked for my hand in marriage. So we decided not to waste time and got married within a few weeks. ️ We found our happily ever after, MashaAllah MashaAllah! Special thanks to @wardaqutubkhanofficial for designing my beautiful dress last minute. : @wardaqutubkhanofficial Decor : @flowevents.pk : @ayeshaijazphotography #lovestory #marriage #mashaAllah #love #happiness #longjourney #partnership #wedding #desiwedding #nikkah #haroonandfarwa