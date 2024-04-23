Suresh Raina opens up about controversial withdrawal from ILP 2020 

Suresh Raina revealed the reason behind pulling out from Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2020 at the last moment.
Chennai Super Kings travelled with the team to the country with his team but pulled out before the start of the league, citing personal reasons and COVID-19 bio bubble arrangements.
Raina's withdrawal from the league at the last moment has created so many controversies and theories.
Years after, Raina, in an interview on Lallantop, finally revealed the heart-wrenching reason behind leaving the season.
Raina said, “There was bereavement in the family. I went to Punjab. In my uncle's family, there were deaths. The Kaccha gang.. comes with oil on their body. A group of gangsters killed the entire family, and my grandmother was also there. It happened in Pathankot. So I went there. But there was a bio-bubble in the IPL, where you couldn't return.”
He expressed, “My father was very upset. When the Kachche gang did what they did, my entire family was in stress. I thought cricket came next, I could play anytime, first, my family was important.”
Raina furthered, “I told this to MS Dhoni and the team management. Family comes first. Then I returned, and we played the 2021 season. We won the trophy. But the previous year, the family was in chaos… I thought I should go home and be with my family.”
Raina made a comeback in the next season of IPL in 2021 and helped his team to win the title.