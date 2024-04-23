Rise in cigarette prices leads more people to quit smoking, Study

  • by Web Desk
  • April 23, 2024
Rise in cigarette prices leads more people to quit smoking, Study
The rising price of cigarettes is motivating more people - one in four adults in England - to give up smoking, research suggests.

The research from University College London suggested that the money that could be saved by stopping smoking could encourage even more quit attempts.

In a study involving almost 6,000 participants, health concern remained the primary motivation for quitting smoking.

Meanwhile, others mentioned it was because cigarettes were getting more expensive, which is higher than before the pandemic.

The study predicted that by 2026, the average cost of a pack of 20 cigarettes would exceed £14, reaching £16.

Meanwhile, cigarettes stand as the leading preventable cause of death and illness in the UK.

The tobacco and harmful substances found in cigarettes can cause serious health problems like lung cancer and heart disease.

However, giving up smoking reduces these risks - and health experts say it is never too late.

The study, which surveyed smokers every year between 2018 and 2023, found a continued rise in the proportion trying to quit since the start of the Covid pandemic - and that could have motivated others.

Latest figures show 12.7% of adults in England smoke - down from nearly 20% in 2011.

Previous research, from 2018-22, found smokers spent, on average, £20 on cigarettes each week, with e-cigarette users spending £6.30.

Moreover, last week, MPs voted to ban anyone born after 2009 from buying cigarettes in the UK.

