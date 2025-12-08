Kate Winslet slams actresses for turning to 'terrifying' cosmetic procedures

Kate Winslet got brutally honest sharing her take on cosmetic procedures and weight loss drugs.
Speaking to The Times in a recently published article, the Titanic starlet called out young actresses who undergo "terrifying" procedures and take risky drugs to fit into unrealistic beauty standards.
Expressing that young female stars have no "concept of what being beautiful actually is," the 50-year-old actress said, “It is devastating. If a person’s self-esteem is so bound up in how they look it’s frightening."
The Holiday actress went on to explain that while she loves seeing actresses "dressed how they want, whichever shape," she does not like the fact that some try to change everything about them.
"Some are making choices to be themselves, others do everything they can to not be themselves,” she added.
While talking about the dangerous weight loss drugs, the stunning star exclaimed, “And do they know what they are putting in? The disregard for one’s health is terrifying. It bothers me now more than ever. It is f—king chaos out there.”
Aside from bashing “all the f—king actresses,” Winslet slammed non-famous “people who save up for Botox or the s—t they put in their lips.”
In the interview, Kate Winslet also shared that she has never undergone any cosmetic procedures or tried dangerous medications to fit into the society's beauty standards.
“My favourite thing is when your hands get old. That’s life, in your hands. Some of the most beautiful women I know are over 70 and what upsets me is that young women have no concept of what being beautiful actually is," she stated.
Winslet also blamed social media and its effects on people's mental well-being, as they tend to get inspired by the "perfection" they see online.
“It’s heartbreaking,” she said, adding, “Nobody’s looking into the f—*ing world anymore.”
Kate Winslet is an English actress who is regarded as one of the finest actresses in the entertainment industry.
She has won several accolades for her acting, including an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, five BAFTA Awards and five Golden Globe Awards.