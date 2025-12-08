D4vd’s case update: LAPD Captain dispels myths about Celeste Rivas' death

Three months after Celeste Rivas' body was found in a trunk of a Tesla registered under D4vd's name, a childhood friend has spoken out about the singer.
As reported by The Mirror US, the shocking confession came just days after the singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, was revealed as the most searched people of 2025.
Talking to the outlet, the friend, who requested to remain anonymous, described D4vd as "completely normal".
In early September, a day after Celeste's 15th birthday, the decomposed remains of the teen were found, sending the internet into anger and frenzy.
The friend even suggested that D4vd was shy, sharing that they enjoyed video games together as teens.
"I used to play video games with D4vd; he was actually a really insane player," he said. "He used to play Call of Duty, 2K, and a few others."
They added, "We'd stay online for hours at a time in large video game lobbies, shooting the s--t. He was definitely calm and quiet, but he was smart and completely normal."
According to the friend's statement, D4vd liked to keep to himself most of the time; however, he seemed to always be gravitating towards the "weird and off" crowd of people.
The shocking remarks also came after the Romantic Homicide singer was named a suspect in Celeste's death. He was on a tour when her body was found, but after the case received immense coverage, he cancelled his shows a week later.
Since the discovery of the body, a number of alleged pieces of evidence have been highlighted on the internet, speculating a romantic relationship between the 20-year-old and the minor.
The LAPD has not revealed the cause and exact time of Celeste Rivas' death, as netizens all over the globe await a conclusion of the horrific case.