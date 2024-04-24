King Charles makes Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie ‘new chosen couple’

King Charles has shifted his gaze from the Prince and Princess of Wales to brother Prince Edward and his wife, Duchess Sophie, by marking them as the “chosen couple.”
Tomorrow, on April 25, the duo will be taking charge with their biggest role yet by leading the British Royal Family during the celebrations of Anzac Day, which is observed to remember army men who died in wars, conflict, or peacemaking initiatives.
Duchess Sophie will be seen extending support to Prince Edward’s as they are set to fulfill the most significant role assigned to them as of yet, according to Us Weekly.
It seems that the duo has been fearlessly completing their tasks these days, and for that reason, King Charles has rewarded them with this big honor.
Traditionally, the duty of guiding family members during Anzac Day has been carried out by the reigning Kings or Queens of England themselves, so it is a big deal of appreciation given to Prince Edward from his brother.
Meanwhile, King Charles snubbed Kate Middleton by giving her the “lowest honor” yesterday as she was made the “Royal Companion of The Order of the Companions of Honour.”
While the Princess of Wales is the first ever royal family member to become a companion, it is a demotion sentenced to her by father-in-law as she fights cancer.