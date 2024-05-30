Entertainment

'Yellowstone' stars Ryan Bingham, Hassie Harrison finally tie the knot

Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison exchanged wedding vows in a cowboy theme ceremony

  • May 30, 2024
Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison got married in a cowboy black-tie-themed wedding in Texas on Wednesday.

As reported by People, the love-birds tied the knot in their respective Yellowstone characters in a sweet ceremony, organized at the bride’s family home in Dallas.

Hassie told her dream wedding idea to Vogue on May 29, "From the start, Ryan and I just really wanted to create a day that wasn't just a series of events—but a heartfelt experience that centered around emotions, comfort, intimacy and genuine moments with the people we love the most.”

She credited her mother for her love "story", adding, “She and Ryan met by chance through a mutual friend at a charity event in Dallas during a production break. I wasn’t there, but it just happened to be during a time when both Ryan and I were transitioning into new chapters of our lives.”

Hassie revealed that her mother “encouraged” Ryan to give her a call.

Harrison wore a corseted and beaded gown by Galia Lahav while walking down the aisle. She later went for a short Netta BenShabu dress for the reception.

On the other hand, Ryan decided to go for a tailored tuxedo by Kiton and custom-made boots by Republic Boots for his big day.

