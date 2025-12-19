Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Wiz Khalifa handed nine-month jail time in Romania for drug possession

The 'See You Again' rapper is currently working to appeal the drug sentence in the 2024 case

Wiz Khalifa could potentially face nine months jail time in Romania for drug possession.

As reported by the local news outlet, the sentence marks a partial overturning of a prior ruling that would've concluded the case with a mere fine.

The initial report, citing court minutes, shared that the sentence stems from the country's law on "unlawful possession of dangerous drugs for personal use".

According to a TMZ report, sources close to the rapper have suggested that the Thursday, December 18, development is not definitive, as his team is working on an appeal.

In October 2024, Wiz was indicted on drug charges in Romania in connection with his performance at a music festival in the country in the summer.

During the festival, he allegedly possessed and smoked weed.

At that time, local officials said Wiz had been found to have "the quantity of 18.53 grams of cannabis and a cigarette containing cannabis."

Wiz has already apologised over the incident, sharing that he did not want to disrespect Romania's law and will be back in the country without any drugs.

