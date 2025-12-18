'The Odyssey' unveils new poster amid backlash over costume 

Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated movie, The Odyssey, has revealed a brand new poster.
The blue-coloured poster featuring stunning head armour with gold details was dropped ahead of the movie's six-minute prologue set to screen in IMAX this weekend ahead of Avatar: Fire and Ash.
Starring Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o and Jon Bernthal, The Odyssey is the first-ever film shot entirely with IMAX cameras.
The new poster was revealed days after Nolan caused a frenzy on the internet with new snaps from the film set.
While the photographs drew immense excitement among fans as they spotted their favourite actors in ancient Greek costumes, many netizens were less Than happy about the inaccuracy of the wardrobe, especially the use of trousers.
The Odyssey will see Matt Damon as Odysseus, King of Ithaca, Anne Hathaway as his wife, Penelope, Tom Holland will portray their son, Telemachus, who in the original literature leaves Ithaca to seek information about his father's fate.
Notably, The Odyssey will hit theatres on July 17.