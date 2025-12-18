Joe Kerry, Gaten Matarazzo, react to iconic 'You die, I die' scene

Ahead of the release of Stranger Things Season 5 Vol. 2, Netflix dropped the trailer for the second part featuring three episodes.
In the thrilling trailer, one dialogue particularly held fans in a chokehold.
During an intense situation, with Venca out to end the Hawkins residents and the gang fighting the military and Demogorgons, Steve Harrington (Joe Kerry) and Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) made an emotional pact, noting, "You die, I die."
In an interview with Good Morning America, the hosts discussed the headline-making scene from the trailer, teasing if such promise also transcends into their real-life friendship.
Joe, agreeing, quipped, "They took it from us, and they actually put it in."
He added, "Yeah, like, man, they just kept saying, made everybody uncomfortable. They're like, you don't have to. It's like just in the show."
The iconic duo also talked about the remaining episodes of Stranger Things, sharing their excitement for the big finale, which has promised to provide all the answers.
Stranger Things Season 5 Vol. 2 will be released on Netflix on December 25, and the two-hour finale is scheduled to hit selected theatres and the streaming giant on New Year's Eve.