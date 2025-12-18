Taylor Swift's 'The End of an Era' final episodes get new release date

Taylor Swift's docuseries, The End of an Era, is getting a major change in its release schedule, announced Disney+.
On Thursday, December 18, the streaming platform shared that the final two episodes of the docuseries that were set to be released on December 26 will be available on the service ahead of Christmas on December 23 "as an early gift to fans around the world."
Previously, Disney+ had not officially revealed the release dates for the episodes and only shared that the first two would go up on December 12 and then the remainder would go up in group of two in the following weeks.
Due to the new schedule, Swifties will be able to enjoy Taylor's Eras tour experience ahead of the Christmas festivities and family time.
The series debuted on Disney+ at midnight on December 12, inviting fans to Taylor's record-breaking tour, which also features her album, The Tortured Poets Department.
In the show's first episode, Taylor opened up about getting the idea of conducting the Eras tour as she faced two "unpleasant" things.
One was her catalogue, which she has since bought back, had been sold, and in an effort to reclaim her music, she decided to rerecord her albums.
The second factor was the pandemic. But ultimately, once the planning and rehearsals began, Taylor Swift set out to "overserve" her fans in terms of variety of songs and production.