Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Entertainment

Taylor Swift's 'The End of an Era' final episodes get new release date

The Grammy-winning artist's docuseries will be concluded ahead of Christmas with a new release schedule

  • By Hania Jamil
Taylor Swifts The End of an Era final episodes get new release date
Taylor Swift's 'The End of an Era' final episodes get new release date

Taylor Swift's docuseries, The End of an Era, is getting a major change in its release schedule, announced Disney+.

On Thursday, December 18, the streaming platform shared that the final two episodes of the docuseries that were set to be released on December 26 will be available on the service ahead of Christmas on December 23 "as an early gift to fans around the world."

Previously, Disney+ had not officially revealed the release dates for the episodes and only shared that the first two would go up on December 12 and then the remainder would go up in group of two in the following weeks.

Due to the new schedule, Swifties will be able to enjoy Taylor's Eras tour experience ahead of the Christmas festivities and family time.

The series debuted on Disney+ at midnight on December 12, inviting fans to Taylor's record-breaking tour, which also features her album, The Tortured Poets Department.

In the show's first episode, Taylor opened up about getting the idea of conducting the Eras tour as she faced two "unpleasant" things.

One was her catalogue, which she has since bought back, had been sold, and in an effort to reclaim her music, she decided to rerecord her albums.

The second factor was the pandemic. But ultimately, once the planning and rehearsals began, Taylor Swift set out to "overserve" her fans in terms of variety of songs and production.

Joe Kerry, Gaten Matarazzo, react to iconic 'You die, I die' scene

Joe Kerry, Gaten Matarazzo, react to iconic 'You die, I die' scene
Timothée Chalamet reflects on his 'long-term' effort for 'Marty Supreme'

Timothée Chalamet reflects on his 'long-term' effort for 'Marty Supreme'

'Percy Jackson' star Walker Scobell reacts to driving test result on air

'Percy Jackson' star Walker Scobell reacts to driving test result on air
Alan Cumming to bring his signature charm to 2026 BAFTA Film awards ceremony

Alan Cumming to bring his signature charm to 2026 BAFTA Film awards ceremony
Lady Gaga teases new album with ‘special’ connection to fans

Lady Gaga teases new album with ‘special’ connection to fans
Kendall Jenner sparks romance rumours after low-key outing with Ben Gorham

Kendall Jenner sparks romance rumours after low-key outing with Ben Gorham

‘Stranger Things’ S5 Vol 2: Exclusive clip reveals Will’s risky plan vs. Vecna

‘Stranger Things’ S5 Vol 2: Exclusive clip reveals Will’s risky plan vs. Vecna
Jennifer Lawrence confesses wild ‘Hunger Games’ hallucination after taking Ambien

Jennifer Lawrence confesses wild ‘Hunger Games’ hallucination after taking Ambien
Rob Reiner’s children react as Nick waives rights in parents’ murder case

Rob Reiner’s children react as Nick waives rights in parents’ murder case
Leonardo DiCaprio makes shocking confession about ‘Titanic’ rewatch

Leonardo DiCaprio makes shocking confession about ‘Titanic’ rewatch
Riley Keough drawn into legal claims involving John Travolta, late Kelly Preston

Riley Keough drawn into legal claims involving John Travolta, late Kelly Preston
Rob Reiner’s son Nick finally speaks out in first hearing on murder charges

Rob Reiner’s son Nick finally speaks out in first hearing on murder charges

Popular News

Timothée Chalamet reflects on his 'long-term' effort for 'Marty Supreme'

Timothée Chalamet reflects on his 'long-term' effort for 'Marty Supreme'

3 hours ago
Opal now available in Gemini, streamlining user experience

Opal now available in Gemini, streamlining user experience
2 hours ago
Are Nicotine pouches a safer alternative to smoking?

Are Nicotine pouches a safer alternative to smoking?
3 hours ago