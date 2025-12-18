Tom Cruise reinvents himself in Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s 'Digger' first teaser

Tom Cruise is once again ready to rule hearts with his new comic film, Digger.
On Thursday, December 18, the Mission: Impossible star took to his Instagram account to release the first teaser of his upcoming movie, which is directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu.
"In Digger we trust. DIGGER. A comedy of catastrophic proportions. Only in theatres October 2026," Cruise stated in the caption.
In addition to Cruise, the film also stars John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Emma D'Arcy, Sandra Hüller and others.
The viral teaser begins with a spade hitting a carpeted floor, as a man in shorts and cowboy boots flexes and prepares to start digging.
Notably, the scene then changes to what looks like the end of a dock or pier, as seagulls can be heard. The same man skips along the top of a set of railings, still carrying his shovel.
Warner Bros.' first poster for the movie, meanwhile, features a tagline describing the project as "a comedy of catastrophic proportions."
Today's announcement also confirms that the film will hit the big screens in October this year.