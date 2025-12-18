Entertainment
Lily Collins drops rare behind-the-scenes look at 'Emily in Paris' new season

'Emily in Paris' season five premiered in December this year

Lily Collins has shared a never-before-seen glimpse into her newly launched Netflix series, Emily in Paris.

On Thursday, December 18, the 36-year-old American actress turned to her Instagram account to release a rare peek into her shooting days with her super supportive team.

"TODAY IS THE DAY! Season five is officially yours, and so is this peek behind the scenes. Narrowing this down to 20 slides was nearly impossible never a dull moment on set with this group," Collins stated in the caption.

She continued, "Feeling insanely grateful for my @emilyinparis family and for all of you who are binging it the moment it dropped. We wouldn’t be here with you! ENJOY!"

This post of Lily Collins comes shortly after the fifth season of the superhit television series, Emily in Paris, officially dropped on Netflix.

In the superhit series, Emily Cooper, portrayed by Collins, swapped Paris for Rome as she relocated to grow the Agence Grateau office.

Alongside Emily, several Hollywood actors reprised their roles in season five, including Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie and others. 

