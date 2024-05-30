Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny relationship status is ‘let’s see where this goes’

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, who sparked reconciliation rumours with their recent sighting in Florida nearly 5 months after their break up, are confirmed to be hooking up with each other again.
An insider has spilled major beans about the current relationship status of the 818 – Tequilla founder and the Latin singer during their conversation with In Touch Weekly.
“It was Kendall who didn’t want to get too serious with Bad Bunny last year, but now she’s singing a whole new tune,” the source revealed of the couple, who have been spotted in public together several times since their breakup.
Reflecting on her Banny Blanco and Kendall Jenner’s first outing at the Met Gala in New York City earlier this month, the source noted, “They didn’t have an ugly breakup or anything, so they were excited to see each other.”
“It’s obvious the chemistry was still there. They always had a very easy-going relationship, it was no drama,” added the informant.
The source further continued, “They liked each other, laughed a lot, so that all came back when they saw each other.”
“They missed each other. I guess the old adage that absence makes the heart grow fonder is true,” however, they “were taking things slow” in the beginning of their romance.
While explaining the 28-year-old model’s current relationship status with Bunny, the source continued, “I think the status of their relationship is ‘let’s see where this goes.’ They’re going with the flow, having fun and taking it one day at a time.”
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were first romantically linked in February 2023.