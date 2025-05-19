Jessica Simpson ends 15-Year TV hiatus with 2025 'American Idol' performance

Jessica Simpson recently returned to the TV screens after 15 years with an electrifying performance at the 2025 American Idol.
The 44-year-old American singer and actress hit the stage for the iconic show's finale episode over the weekend, which marked her first appearance on television in 15 years.
During the long-awaited final episode, Simpson performed one of the soulful renditions of popular singer, Nancy Sinatra, These Boots Are Made for Walkin' while teaming up with the former contestant, Josh King.
She also vowed to the audience by singing her newly released track, Blame Me, during the star-studded event.
For those unaware, the Irresistible crooner released the Blame Me song earlier this year from her Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1 music album.
Taking to Instagram, the American Idol's official page released a highlight of the musician's performance, captioning, "A fierce return from a pop queen and @officialjoshking! @jessicasimpson #AmericanIdol."
For the surprise performance, the globally known singer wore a stylish metallic gown, which she paired with high heels.
Earlier this month, Jessica Simpson announced her TV return with a heartfelt Instagram post.
At the time, she posted an adorable video of herself practicing the dance moves on one of her new songs, "Use My Heart Against Me."
Jessica Simpson's high-profile divorce from ex-husband Eric Johnson:
This performance of Simpson comes after she parted ways with her ex-husband Eric Johnson in January this year.
The former couple, who exchanged the marital vows in July 2014, co-parent their three children, Maxwell [13], Ace [11], and Birdie [6].