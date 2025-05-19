Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet's ex Eiza González confirms romance with Grigor Dimitrov

Eiza González and Grigor Dimitrov sparked romance speculations in April this year

Kylie Jenner's current love interest, Timothée Chalamet's former flame, Eiza González, confirmed her relationship with longtime beau Grigor Dimitrov.

The renowned Mexican actress and singer took to her Instagram handle on Saturday, May 17th, to pay a heartfelt birthday tribute to her boyfriend and popular Tennis player.

Eiza shared a series of adorable photos with Grigor from the intimate birthday celebrations of the Bulgarian tennis player.

The 35-year-old singer-turned-actress penned a heartwarming birthday note for her beau that read, "Happiest birthday to the man of my dreams."

"@grigordimitrov you’re one of one. You truly are my favorite human, and I can’t believe I’ve been lucky enough to find you," she added.

The Ash actress continued, "You’ve restored so much in me I didn’t think was possible. To the kindest, most thoughtful, and caring man."

"I admire every inch of the human you are and are becoming. I cannot wait to celebrate many, many more. I love you, G," Timothée’s ex-girlfriend concluded.

Eiza González and Grigor Dimitrov spark romance rumours: 

Eiza González and Grigor Dimitrov initially sparked romance speculations in April this year, when they were photographed holding hands during their cosy romantic date night in Madrid.

Before dating the 35-year-old athlete, the Ambulance starlet had been romantically connected with several Hollywood A-listers, including NBA player Ben Simmons and actors like Jason Momoa, Timothée Chalamet, Liam Hemsworth, and Josh Duhamel.

Eiza González and Timothée Chalamet relationship timeline: 

Eiza González briefly dated Timothée Chalamet, who is now in a serious relationship with his billionaire girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

Eiza and Timothée sparked romance rumours when they were seen spending quality time on a romantic date night in Mexico in June 2020.

However, the former couple parted ways in October 2020.   

