Jamal Roberts: Everything to know about the 'American Idol' 2025 winner

  May 19, 2025
It’s celebration time for Jamal Roberts!

A historic moment was marked in Season 23 of American Idol, when a 27-year-old Mississippi-based teacher, Jamal, got crowned as the winner of the 2025 show, becoming the first black male to win the famous singing competition in 22 years after Ruben Studdard.

He secured a total of 26 million votes to become the latest singing sensation on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

Expressing his feelings over the remarkable feat, Jamal penned on his official Instagram account, “I’m still trying to process this… God is so good. From my first step on that stage to this unbelievable moment, I never dreamed a kid from my hometown would one day be called American Idol. This journey has been bigger than me, and I’m so grateful for every person who believed in me when I was just chasing a dream.”

Here’s everything to know about the new American Idol winner Jamal Roberts.

Jamal Roberts’ early life and career:

Jamal Roberts was born on November 6, 1997, in Meridian, Mississippi. He was raised in a musically inclined family, with his grandparents recognizing his exceeptional vocal skills and encouraging him to pursue singing.

Prior to winning American Idol 2025, he worked as a physical education teacher at at Crestwood Elementary School in Meridian.

Jamal Roberts’ wife and children:

The American Idol 2025 winner Jamal Roberts is father to three daughters. While he has not publicly disclosed the identity of his wife, the singer has shared heartfelt moments with his daughters – Harmoni, 6, Lyrik, 4, and newborn Gianna Grace – during the show.

American Idol 2025 finale:

The 2025 American Idol Season 23 finale was held on May 18, 2025.

