Spirit Airlines passenger shares bombshell details about ill-fated flight

A Spirit Airlines passenger is opening up about her harrowing experience onboard a scary flight from Jamaica to Fort Lauderdale over the weekend.
The flight reportedly encountered a major problem, causing it to turn back to Jamaica after the pilot announced that they would be attempting a ‘water landing’, prompting worry in the cabins, reported multiple outlets.
A video of the incident shared online by passenger Bettina Rogers on her TikTok account shows her wearing a life jacket, with an emergency signal being heard in the background.
The caption on Rogers’ post read: “The scariest flight ever emergency water landing was activated still in Jamaica.”
Talking to Local 10, Rogers revealed that the pilot told passengers that “there was nothing to be alarmed about” before informing them to “prepare for emergency water landing”.
“In the moment, I’m shaken up. I had a whole bunch of problems as well as some of the other guests trying to get the life jacket from under the seat,” Rogers shared.
“This will be something that’s going to stick with me forever. For the rest of my life," Rogers added.
It is pertinent to note that the plane made a safe landing at Montego Bay airport and that a water landing was not needed.