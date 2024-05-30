World

Spirit Airlines passenger shares bombshell details about ill-fated flight

A Spirit Airlines passenger is opening up about her harrowing experience onboard a scary flight

  • by Web Desk
  • May 30, 2024
Spirit Airlines passenger shares bombshell details about ill-fated flight
A Spirit Airlines passenger is opening up about her harrowing experience onboard a scary flight

A Spirit Airlines passenger is opening up about her harrowing experience onboard a scary flight from Jamaica to Fort Lauderdale over the weekend.

The flight reportedly encountered a major problem, causing it to turn back to Jamaica after the pilot announced that they would be attempting a ‘water landing’, prompting worry in the cabins, reported multiple outlets.

A video of the incident shared online by passenger Bettina Rogers on her TikTok account shows her wearing a life jacket, with an emergency signal being heard in the background.


The caption on Rogers’ post read: “The scariest flight ever emergency water landing was activated still in Jamaica.”

Talking to Local 10, Rogers revealed that the pilot told passengers that “there was nothing to be alarmed about” before informing them to “prepare for emergency water landing”.

“In the moment, I’m shaken up. I had a whole bunch of problems as well as some of the other guests trying to get the life jacket from under the seat,” Rogers shared.

“This will be something that’s going to stick with me forever. For the rest of my life," Rogers added.

It is pertinent to note that the plane made a safe landing at Montego Bay airport and that a water landing was not needed. 

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'

US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials

US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials
Former NBA player Drew Gordon passes away in tragic car crash

Former NBA player Drew Gordon passes away in tragic car crash
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop

Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop

World News

Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
India moves 100 metric tonnes of gold from UK to domestic vaults
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Israeli forces end operations in North Gaza's Jabalia area
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Volodymyr Zelenskiy to attend security conference in Singapore this weekend
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Beijing high winds send window cleaners on horrifying ride: Watch
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Here’s is how Donald Trump’s convection will impact 2024 elections
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Donald Trump found guilty in historic hush money trial, facing years in prison
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Heatwave claims 16 lives in Bihar's Aurangabad
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Donald Trump fires back at Robert De Niro's 'tyrant' label with 'wacko'
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Nelson Peltz sells his entire stake in Disney: Details
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Imran Khan labels Pakistan national election ‘biggest robbery on public mandate'
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Xi Jinping calls for independent Palestinian state, pledges more aid for Gaza