Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi to attend BRICS Summit in Russia

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are all set to attend the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
According to TRT World, the foreign ministry of China and India on Friday, October 18, 2024, confirmed the participation of its leaders in the summit scheduled to take place from October 22 to 24.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning in a regular press briefing announced that the president will participate in the expert dialogue, leaders’ meetings, hold in-depth conversations with fellow members on current global issues, and other scheduled events during the summit.
Ning said, “China stands ready to work with other parties to strive for the steady and sustained development of greater BRICS cooperation, open a new era for the Global South to seek strength through solidarity and jointly promote world peace and development.”
Moreover, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs stated that the summit is focused on “strengthening multilateralism” and a platform for the leaders to discuss global issues.
The 16th BRICS Summit will provide the leaders of nine countries with an opportunity to review the progress of their initiatives and explore areas of future collaboration.
To note, along with BRICS founding members, Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, the top leaders of Iran, Egypt, UAE, and Ethiopia who joined the bloc in this year's expansion, will also join the summit.