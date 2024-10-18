World

United States sanctions two Chinese firms over drone manufacturing for Russia

EU Council President Charles Michel assured to provide more military and financial support to Ukraine

  • by Web Desk
  • October 18, 2024
The United States has recently imposed sanctions against two Chinese companies accused of manufacturing aerial drones that Russia uses in war against Ukraine.

This move means that their assets and interests under US control have been seized.

As per BBC, this move comes after Volodymyr Zelensky presents his “victory plan” in a speech to the EU Council.

US Treasury official Bradley Smith said, "Russia increasingly relies on the expertise of foreign professionals and the import of sophisticated technologies to sustain its weapons program.”

Speaking to the EU Council on Thursday, the Ukrainian president also accused North Korea and Iran of aiding Russia's war effort.

Zelensky said, “We propose placing on Ukrainian land a deterrence package that would either force Russia to participate in real peace negotiations or allow for the destruction of their military targets.”

The US Treasury imposed sanctions on Xiamen Limbach Aircraft Engine Co., the company that produces engines for Russia’s Garpiya long-range drones, along with Redlepus Vector Industry Shenzhen Co.

After Zelensky’s speech, EU Council President Charles Michel assured to provide more military and financial support to Ukraine on an urgent basis.

