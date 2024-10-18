Kenya's Ruto names Kithure Kindiki as deputy president after Gachagua's removal

Kenya’s President William Ruto selected interior minister Kithure Kindiki as his new deputy president on Friday, October 18.
This comes just one day after the Senate voted to impeach Ruto’s previous deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.
As per Reuters, the speaker, Moses Wetang’ula said in a statement, noting, "I have received a message from ... the president, regarding the nomination of Professor Kithure Kindiki to fill the vacancy which has occurred in the office.”
Later, Gachagua denied all the allegations during the impeachment process.
He backed Rut in the 2022 elections and also played a significant role in achieving a large number of votes from the populous central Kenya region.
Kindiki is a close ally of Ruto and has taken over the Ministry of Home Affairs following Ruto's two years as president.
He previously served as senator for Tharaka Nithi County.
Kindiki on the other hand, was a top candidate to be Ruto’s running mate in the 2022 election.
It is pertinent to note here that Kindiki’s appointment must be approved through a vote of parliament before he is sworn in.