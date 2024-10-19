Dua Lipa shares emotional reflection on epic performance with Elton John

Dua Lipa shared an emotional reflection on her unforgettable performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall where she was joined on stage by the legendary Elton John for a magical duet.
The Houdini singer took to her Instagram account on Friday to reveal the experience of her magical night along with the surprise guest, the Sacrifice singer.
She dropped the carousel of images, offering glimpses into her stellar performance.
Lipe noted along the photos, “Last night I performed in my hometown, London at The Royal Albert Hall. Standing in the middle of that room, standing on the shoulders of giants who have performed there before me, the energy of last night will forever be engrained in my heart. This has been something that i've been dreaming of putting together for so many years.”
She added, “I've always had the urge to reimagine my songs with an orchestral arrangement and who better to do it with than The Heritage Orchestra. I was spoilt with the best seat in the house. A 53 piece orchestra, a 14 person choir, a 7 person band and me in the middle of it all. An unbelievable night, i'm still pinching myself. Thank you to my team on stage and off for working so tirelessly around the clock.”
Reflecting on her performance, noting, “most glamorous friend Elton John for joining me on stage to sing our song together.”
She stared about the crowd, “The roars from the crowd last night I think reverberated throughout London. Thank you to everyone who came to join us last night for this very very very special evening. I feel like I could cry just writing this!!! I wanna do it again again again!!!!”
Notably, John joined Lipa on stage to perform their duet Cold Heart for the crowd.